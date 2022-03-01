Costco Wholesale (COST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $519.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.94. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

