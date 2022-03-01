CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

