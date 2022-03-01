Corsicana & Co. Purchases 1,000 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

