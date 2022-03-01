Corsicana & Co. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corsicana & Co. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.6% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.75. 26,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.