Corsicana & Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corsicana & Co. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.19. 105,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,369,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $266.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

