Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

Several research analysts have commented on CTS shares. TD Securities set a C$13.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

