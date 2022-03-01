Contrasting Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cytek BioSciences and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.84%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 113.60%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Cytek BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Akoya Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences $127.95 million 14.26 N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 9.71 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Akoya Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

