Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to post $212.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.55 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $179.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $553,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $2,367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.