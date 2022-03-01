Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,927,000 after acquiring an additional 268,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 764,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 56.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 269,916 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

