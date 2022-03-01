Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

