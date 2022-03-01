Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,884,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.47.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

