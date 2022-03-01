Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after buying an additional 80,107 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -122.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

