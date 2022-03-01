Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $220,000 Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

