Comparing Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS – Get Rating) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Optibase alerts:

This table compares Optibase and Alset EHome International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million 4.32 $6.43 million ($0.40) -30.80 Alset EHome International $16.24 million 0.98 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Optibase has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alset EHome International.

Risk & Volatility

Optibase has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Optibase and Alset EHome International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Optibase beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Optibase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.