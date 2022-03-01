Comparing GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Samsara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.64 $242.30 million $1.43 58.33 Samsara N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GoDaddy and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 5 1 2.70 Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

GoDaddy presently has a consensus price target of $98.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.73%. Samsara has a consensus price target of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 72.34%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 6.35% -805.65% 3.30% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Samsara beats GoDaddy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

