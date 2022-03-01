Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Earnings Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 110,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,324. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

