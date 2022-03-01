Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of MGDDY traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 195,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.