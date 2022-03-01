Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 27.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 210,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,364. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

