Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 196,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166,919 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNL opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

