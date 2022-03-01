Comerica Bank Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $126,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of M opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.