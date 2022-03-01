Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -148.12 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.