Colony Group LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,044,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 735,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 127,155 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

