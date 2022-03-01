Colony Group LLC Invests $255,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

TCOM opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

