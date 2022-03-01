Colony Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Neogen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neogen by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

