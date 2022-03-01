Colony Group LLC Has $264,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.