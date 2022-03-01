Colony Group LLC Buys 2,261 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 580,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

