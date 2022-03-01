CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “
Shares of CLGN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. 27,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,227. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.
