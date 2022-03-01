Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

