CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 462,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCMP stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $184.49. 7,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,009. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

