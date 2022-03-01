Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has $11.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

