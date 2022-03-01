Citigroup Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $32.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

