Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 171.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.