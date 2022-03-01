Citigroup Inc. Buys 305 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRBI opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

