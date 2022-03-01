Citigroup Cuts Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $18.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRMW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $229,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.