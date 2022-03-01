Citigroup Cuts ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $127.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

EXLS opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

