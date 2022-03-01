Citadel Advisors LLC Has $11.23 Million Stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,553 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GHAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,230,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,641,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,669,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

