Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 690,269 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,269 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prospector Capital by 683.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 44,821 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

