CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.34. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
