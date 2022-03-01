CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.34. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

