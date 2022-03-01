Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.35.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $237.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.16. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

