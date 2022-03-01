CIBC Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$43.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.03. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$32.86 and a twelve month high of C$43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The company has a market cap of C$23.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.