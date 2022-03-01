Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after acquiring an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,405 shares of company stock worth $77,742,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.