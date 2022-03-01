Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $40.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $9.70. 46,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,923. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $159.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

