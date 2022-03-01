Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.