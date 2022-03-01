Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 115 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $258.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.67. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

