Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,049 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
