Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.05 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.45 and its 200 day moving average is $317.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

