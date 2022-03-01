Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average is $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

