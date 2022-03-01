Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.33. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

