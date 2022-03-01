Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) to report sales of $203.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.99 million and the lowest is $202.30 million. Chegg posted sales of $198.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $843.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. 2,294,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,757. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -348.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

