ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $728,149.35 and approximately $43,074.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.10 or 0.99525280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002017 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00274374 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

